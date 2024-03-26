(BIVN) – Ahead of the March 26th Kūhiō Day state holiday, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth announced that a bronze sculpture of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole will be housed at his office, until further notice, “in reverent tribute to his leadership and his profound impact on the Hawaiian people.”

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole led the effort to establish the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the intent to return native Hawaiians to the land.

From a County news release:

The sculpture, crafted by Allen Ipo Auwae, son of the late Henry Auwae, a respected Hawaiian Kahuna Lāʻau Lapaʻau, stands as a tribute to Prince Kūhiō’s commitment to enhancing the lives of Native Hawaiians. Prince Kūhiō’s legacy includes his work in enacting the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act while serving as the second Native Hawaiian elected as a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. This Act has since granted thousands of Native Hawaiians homesteads and continues to be a pivotal part of Hawaiian land policy today.

“We are honored to have this beautiful sculpture of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole in our office,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Prince Kūhiō’s leadership and advocacy for the Hawaiian people continues to inspire us today, and we are proud to pay tribute to his legacy.”

The County says sculpture will be held in the Mayor’s Office “until the Auwae ʻOhana decides on a final resting place.”