(BIVN) – A couple was arrested and charged for an alleged robbery and kidnapping incident that occurred outside a Hilo bar over the weekend.

Prosecutors say 32 year-old Nathan Pedro of Pāhoa and 30 year-old Jackie Carter of Hilo were arrested after the incident that occurred on March 24th in the parking lot outside of Joanne’s Lounge in Hilo. Prosecutors added that Pedro was also charged with the attempted distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Both Pedro and Carter made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Pedro’s bail was initially set at $993,200 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 2, 2024. Prosecutors reported that the Court later uploaded a revised bail order indicating that Pedro’s bail is set at $1,165,000.

Carter’s bail was set at $110,000, officials say, and she was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 1, 2024.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: