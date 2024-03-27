(BIVN) – A couple was arrested and charged for an alleged robbery and kidnapping incident that occurred outside a Hilo bar over the weekend.
Prosecutors say 32 year-old Nathan Pedro of Pāhoa and 30 year-old Jackie Carter of Hilo were arrested after the incident that occurred on March 24th in the parking lot outside of Joanne’s Lounge in Hilo. Prosecutors added that Pedro was also charged with the attempted distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Both Pedro and Carter made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Pedro’s bail was initially set at $993,200 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 2, 2024. Prosecutors reported that the Court later uploaded a revised bail order indicating that Pedro’s bail is set at $1,165,000.
Carter’s bail was set at $110,000, officials say, and she was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 1, 2024.
From the Hawaiʻi County Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
As the Complaint alleges, Pedro was charged with 24 offenses including, Kidnapping, Robbery in the Second Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Entry Into Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree, Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree, three counts Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, two counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, four counts of Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, four counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree, and three counts of Promoting a Harmful Drug in the Fourth Degree.
As the Complaint alleges, Carter was charged with Kidnapping, Robbery in the Second Degree, and Theft in the Second Degree.
The most serious offenses, Kidnapping, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree and Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, are all class A felony offenses which carry a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
by Big Island Video News
