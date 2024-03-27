(BIVN) – An update on plans to dredge the Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo was recently shared by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The DLNR update follows a meeting of the Hawai‘i Fishermen’s Alliance for Conservation and Tradition in which boaters and fishermen called for emergency dredging of the harbor channel.

Harbor dredging has also been a topic during this year’s State Legislative session. SB2156, for example, seeks to appropriate funds to the DLNR “to conduct maintenance dredging at state small boat harbors, boat launch ramp facilities, and waterways.”

During a February hearing before the Senate Committee on Water and Land, the Chair of the committee, State Senator Lorraine Inouye (D, District 1), spoke about the need to dredge the Wailoa Small Boat Harbor.

Here is the update from the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The long-awaited dredging of the Wailoa Small Boat Harbor, on Hawai‘i Island, could begin this summer. Initial funding for the project was released in January 2024; a consultant has been hired, and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) has indicated it will expeditiously handle the required permitting process. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) issued a ‘Notice to Proceed’ for the consultant to begin planning and design work for dredging. The proposed July start date is dependent on no delays and the contractor being available to begin dredging immediately upon this issuance. Issuance of the notice followed the March 21 submission, by DOBOR, of the draft permit application to USACE, prior to execution of the consultant’s contract. The permit application will be amended after the consultant has completed water depth surveying and calculated dredging quantities.