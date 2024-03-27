(BIVN) – A new maintenance building was dedicated at the Keaukaha Military Reservation in Hilo on Wednesday.
Hawaiʻi County officials joined the Hawai‘i Army National Guard for a ceremony and tour of the Combined Support Maintenance Shop #2. The facility will include “administrative and shop space, vehicle work bays, vehicle loading ramp, enclosed vehicle storage buildings, vehicle wash platforms, fuel tanks and a vehicle fueling facility,” the National Guard said.
The new buildings were designed and constructed to meet Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design (LEED) Gold standards, military officials say.
