(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are looking for a Kaʻū man who is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, and who may have been involved in an auto theft case.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 20-year-old Matthew Koi, of Nā‘ālehu, who is wanted for an outstanding bench warrant, as well as for questioning in two investigations regarding an auto theft and a separate unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.



Koi is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



He is known to frequent the Nā‘ālehu town area.



The Hawai‘i Police Department would also like to remind the public that harboring or concealing a wanted person could result in criminal charges being filed against the person who harbors or conceals the wanted person.

Police say that anyone with information on Koi’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.



“Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can report a tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police added. “Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.”