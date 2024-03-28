(BIVN) – The 2024 Summer Fun Programs have been announced by the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation.

“We take pride in offering our keiki a safe and enjoyable environment for play and learning during their summer break,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “These programs are a lifeline for many working parents who would otherwise face challenges in finding appropriate care for their children. By providing these opportunities, we are not only enhancing the lives of our young ones but also bolstering the overall health of our families and communities.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The offerings include 16 Summer Fun Programs for elementary-aged children who have completed Kindergarten to 6th grade, five teen enrichment programs, and two specialized enrichment programs. All summer programs will be in operation from June 12 to July 19. “It is so important for keiki and teens to engage in healthy, safe, and fun activities during the summer months,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & recreation. “With our 2024 Summer Fun Programs, we are proud to offer a range of affordable recreational opportunities to support Hawai‘i County youth and their families.”

The programs include arts and crafts projects, indoor and outdoor games, sports, music, dance, special events, and excursions. Detailed information about program hours, registration dates, cost, and age groups can be found online (here). https://www.parks.hawaiicounty.gov/facilities-parks/recreation For more information, please contact the respective Hawai‘i County Recreation Division facilities listed in the program flyers.

Here is a list of the programs:

Hilo District Sites

Kawānanakoa Gym

Pana‘ewa Park, Andrews Gym

Hilo Armory

Waiākea Uka Gym

Pi‘ihonua Gym

Hāmākua District Sites

Pāpa‘ikou Gym

Honoka‘a Sports Complex

North & South Kohala District Sites

Spencer “Kalani” Schutte District Park in Waimea

Hisaoka Gym in Kohala

Pu‘u Nui Park in Waikōloa

North & South Kona District Sites

Kekuaokalani Gym in Kailua-Kona

Puna & Ka‘ū District Sites

Nā‘ālehu Community Center

Rep. Robert N. Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala

Kea‘au Armory

William “Billy” Kenoi Park in Pāhoa

TEEN PROGRAMS:

Programs for teenagers will be offered at the Pu‘u‘eo Community Center in Wainaku; Pāpa‘ikou Gym; Shipman Park in Kea‘au; Hale Hālāwai in Kona; and Spencer “Kalani” Schutte District Park in Waimea.

SPECIALIZED PROGRAMS:

The ‘Ike Kai program will engage children, ages 8-12, in lessons about the ocean. This specialized program will be held at the Richardson Ocean Center with three two-week sessions available. The ‘Ike Pono-Hāmākua program will host children Kindergarten to 6th Grade with one 3-week session at Kula‘imano Community Center and one at Pāpaʻaloa Annex.