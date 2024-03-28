(BIVN) – Three landmark buildings located at the summit of Kīlauea within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will soon be removed.

The National Park Service said Thursday that the former Jaggar Museum and two buildings used by the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory – the Okamura Building and the Geochemistry Annex – will be dismantled starting Monday, April 8.

Park officials say it will take several months to remove the buildings, which sustained damage during the 2018 eruption and summit collapse.

“The buildings will be deconstructed one section at a time,” a National Park Service notification stated. “Work will likely begin on the north side of the Okamura Building and Observation Tower then proceed to Jaggar Museum and the Geochemistry Annex.”

The work is part of Phase One of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Disaster Recovery Project. Construction has begun on the new USGS HVO field station near the historic ballfield at Kilauea Military Camp.

The National Park Service noted that the restrooms at Uēkahuna will temporarily close for the duration of the deconstruction project. “Portable lua (restrooms) will be available and ranger programs will continue,” the NPS said.