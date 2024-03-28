(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi, which will be in effect until 6 a.m. on Friday.

Forecasters say east winds 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are posssible over portions of windward Kaʻū, North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, and North Kona.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service reported.

“Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving,” forecasters added. “Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

Due to the Wind Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised: