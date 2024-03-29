(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center is expanding its Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program to locations in Waikoloa and Kealakehe.

The expansion builds on the WIC locations already established in Pāhoa and Kaʻū.

In addition, the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center (HICHC) another WIC service location, “likely in one of HICHC’s School Based Health Centers, is pending for later this year,” the health center says.

HICHC says the WIC program aims “at providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, and are offered as part of an integrated model alongside healthcare and support services.”

“We believe that every family deserves access to nutritious food, quality healthcare, and comprehensive support services,” added HICHC WIC Administrator and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Dr. Stacy Haumea. “Through the expansion of our WIC program, we are taking big steps towards building healthier mamas, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk across Hawaii Island.”

From a Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center news release:

The WIC program, a vital resource for pregnant women, new mothers, and young children, provides nutritious food, breastfeeding support, nutrition education, and access to healthcare referrals to ensure the well-being of Hawaii’s most vulnerable populations. With the expansion of program locations, the Hawaii Island Community Health Center is poised to serve an even greater number of families in need, fostering healthier communities and brighter futures for all. “We are proud to announce the expansion of our WIC locations, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of families across Hawaii Island,” said Hawai’i Island Community Health Center CEO Richard Taaffe. “By expanding our reach, we aim to empower more Hawaii Island families with the resources and support they need to thrive.”