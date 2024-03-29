(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police investigating gunshots heard in the area of a Hilo business last weekend, and are requesting the public’s assistance in seeking information.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, around 3:34 a.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a restaurant and bar located in the 1500 block of Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo, after staff members reported hearing approximately 2-5 gunshots in the area. Responding officers conducted checks in the area and recovered spent ammunition rounds on the walkway fronting the main entrance of a government building located adjacent to the restaurant and bar.

No one was reported injured as a result of the firearm being discharged, police say.



Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2375, or via email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.