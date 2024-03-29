(BIVN) – The Waikōloa Road Rehabilitation Project continues, with daily paving operations occurring along the roadway that stretches from Māmalahoa Highway to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division on Thursday issued a news release, providing an update on the ongoing work being done by contractor, Goodfellow Brothers.
The Department says workers “are generally on-site Monday through Friday, from 7:00 am to 3:30 p.m. (to 5:30 p.m. if and when necessary to complete the daily paving operations to ensure safe conditions for the public), weather and conditions permitting.”
Traffic delays can be expected as large trucks, equipment, and personnel will be on the roadway, officials say.
The Department also had this specific information for bicyclists:
This is a special reminder to all bicyclists using the Waikōloa Road during construction that bicyclists MUST obey traffic regulations, traffic control signs, and instructions from traffic flaggers. This is an active construction zone and for their safety and the safety of vehicles and workers, please follow the rules of the road. If possible, bicyclists and motorists are encouraged to utilize other routes, especially during working hours.
