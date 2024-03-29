(BIVN) – The Waikōloa Road Rehabilitation Project continues, with daily paving operations occurring along the roadway that stretches from Māmalahoa Highway to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division on Thursday issued a news release, providing an update on the ongoing work being done by contractor, Goodfellow Brothers.

The Department says workers “are generally on-site Monday through Friday, from 7:00 am to 3:30 p.m. (to 5:30 p.m. if and when necessary to complete the daily paving operations to ensure safe conditions for the public), weather and conditions permitting.”

Traffic delays can be expected as large trucks, equipment, and personnel will be on the roadway, officials say.

The Department also had this specific information for bicyclists: