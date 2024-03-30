(BIVN) – The 2024 Merrie Monarch Festival kicks-off on Easter Sunday in Hilo, as per tradition, this year on March 31st.
Recently named the No. 1 out of the Best Cultural Festivals in the U.S. according to USA Today, the event is dedicated to King David Kalakaua – the Merrie Monarch who was a patron of the arts, especially music and dance.
Here is the schedule of events, as listed on the official Merrie Monarch Festival website:
Hoʻolauleʻa (celebration)
9:00 a.m., Sunday, March 31st
at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
Free admission to watch performances by our local hālau.
Hōʻike Performances
6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3rd
at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium
An exhibition night of hula and folk dance from around the Pacific.
The performances are free to the public, no tickets required.
Miss Aloha Hula
6:00 pm, Thursday, April 4th
at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium
Individual competition for the title of Miss Aloha Hula with contestants performing hula kahiko, hula ʻauana and oli (chant)
Group Hula Kahiko
6:00 pm, Friday, April 5th
at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium
Hālau hula perform ancient style dances.
Group Hula ʻAuana & Awards
6:00 pm, Saturday, April 6th
at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium
Hālau hula perform modern style dances, followed by an awards presentation for all group winners.
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade
10:30 am, Saturday, April 6th
through downtown Hilo
One of the festival’s most entertaining and fun events for the entire family, the parade begins and ends at Pauahi St. (Kilauea Ave. — Keawe St. — Waiānuenue Ave. — Kamehameha Ave.)
Also, during the week, there will be multiple related events and entertainment. In particular:
Merrie Monarch Invitational Hawaiian Arts Fair
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday,
April 3rd through Friday, April 5th
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6th
at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium
An annual favorite, this free event features local artists, crafters, and entertainment.
Free Mid-day Entertainment
Daily (Monday through Friday)
Entertainment at the Grand Naniloa Hotel (12 p.m.),
and the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel (1 p.m.).
