(BIVN) – The April 2024 schedule of events has been set for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, including those that are a part of National Park Week, taking place from April 20th to the 28th.



From the National Park Service:

Meet Artist-in-Residence Rick San Nicholas. The ʻahu ʻula (feather cloak) and the mahiole (feather helmet) symbolized the highest rank of the chiefly aliʻi class of ancient Hawaiʻi. April’s artist-in-residence Rick San Nicholas is a kumu hulu nui, a master of ancient Hawaiian featherwork. He will demonstrate the art of Hawaiian featherwork as it was done in old Hawaiʻi, a long and painstaking process with breathtaking results. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park programs and co-sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation and Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

When: Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

The following “National Park Week Events” are listed:

Journey at the Summit. Families are invited to an adventurous role-playing quest to kick off National Park Week on this fee-free day! The fun starts at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai, where you’ll pick up an adventure pack and directions to activity stations located within a half-mile of the visitor center. Each station features a challenge and a dice roll to guide your quest. Complete the required tasks and return to the welcome tent to claim your prize.

When: Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Start and finish at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai – FREE!

Kahuku Coffee Talk: The Pit Crater and its Ancient Rainforest. The large pit crater is one of the jewels of Kahuku. Its nearly 150-foot vertical walls envelop dense native forest, and from its overlook you look down on treetops to see a landscape from ka wā kahiko (ancient times). David Benitez, former park ecologist, led surveys into the crater that documented more than 100 plant species, many rare and endangered. Hear how David, along with multi-agency teams, rappelled into the crater and how the collections are being used today to restore rare and endangered native plants throughout the park. Kaʻū coffee will be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, April 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station, just south of the 70.5 mile marker on the mauka side of Highway 11 in Kaʻū.

Hoku: Beneath the Hawaiian Moon. From Hawaiian constellations and moon phases to the elusive Lyrids meteor showers, this event is all about looking up with wonder into the night sky. Join astronomer Emily Peavy of the Gemini International Observatory/NOIRLab for a special evening that celebrates the Hoku moon phase with telescopes, presentations, hot cocoa, and weather permitting, spectacular closeup views of the full moon. Dress warmly. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park programs and co-sponsored by the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

When: Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

There are also volunteer opportunities in the month of April:

Stewardship at the Summit Rainforest Restoration. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment with written consent is required. Visit the park website for details.

When: April 5, 13, 19 and 27. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

The National Park Service says all events are free, but entrance fees may apply. “Some programs are sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation, Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association,” NPS said. “Programs are subject to change or cancellation without notice. Check the park calendar for more information.”