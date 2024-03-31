(BIVN) – The motorcyclist who was killed in a Keaukaha vehicle-collision on Friday evening has been identified, and the driver of the pickup truck that was involved in the fatal incident has been charged with negligent homicide, and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

Police say the motorcyclist who was killed in the crash was 26-year-old Jared Tellio-Flournoy of Hilo.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a traffic collision at 11:39 p.m., police learned that a 2002 Toyota pickup was reversing out of a driveway onto Kalanianaole Street when it collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle traveling west. A motorcycle helmet was located at the scene, however at this time it is unknown if Tellio-Flournoy was wearing it at the time of the collision.



Jared Tellio-Flournoy was located unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death and is still pending at this time.

The operator of the pickup truck, 26-year-old Sterling Stroud from Volcano, was not injured as a result of the collision. He was initially arrested for first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit charged Stroud with the following offenses:

First-degree negligent homicide

Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant

Stroud’s bail was set at $10,250. He is currently being held at the Hilo Police Station pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, April 1, 2024.