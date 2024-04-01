(BIVN) – The Merrie Monarch Arts & Crafts Fair, part of Hilo’s week of hula and Hawaiian culture, opens on Wednesday, April 3, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Buildings.

The event, which showcases Hawaiʻi artisans and creators, will run to Saturday, April 6th.

From a media release shared by the event organizers:

The fair occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with free admission. Over 150 of Hawai’i’s finest artisans will present their work in Hilo, along with local food trucks, daily entertainment from local hālau, and demonstrations including paʻu drum making, kapa, and more. An on-site ATM will also be available, as some vendors require cash payments.

Hawaiian Airlines and Big Island Candies will provide complimentary shuttle service on Thursday, April 4th, and Friday, April 5th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Shuttle routes include Hilo International Airport, Prince Kuhio Plaza, Banyan Drive, Big Island Candies, and the Hilo Civic Center. Learn more about the shuttle service on Facebook and Instagram@merriemonarchcraftfair. “We are overjoyed to join hands with our beloved Hilo community once again to embrace the rich traditions of hula, culture, arts, and crafts. The success of our fair is a testament to the exceptional contributions of our vendors and community volunteers. Their unwavering support has helped us create a significant event that brings people together from all over the world. For this, we are deeply grateful,” says co-chairman Kegan Miura. “We take pride in providing a destination for our community to support small, local businesses too – an opportunity that benefits everyone.”

Attendees can expect various locally-made arts and crafts, including aloha wear, woodwork, photography, jewelry, food, music, skincare, gifts, and official Merrie Monarch merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, programs, and more.

For more information, follow Merrie Monarch Arts & Crafts Fair on Facebook and Instagram@merriemonarchcraftfair or visit merriemonarch.com.