(BIVN) – Rare access to an endangered Hawaiian bird sanctuary on the Island of Hawaiʻi can now be enjoyed by everyone, online.

Through the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources website, a virtual field trip can now be taken to the Keauhou Bird Conservation Center near Volcano – home to bird species struggling for survival, like the ʻAlalā and the Palila.

The production of the virtual field trip was featured in a Monday news release from the the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

Students across Hawai‘i are being offered rare access to learn about endangered Hawaiian forest birds. The Keauhou Bird Conservation Center (KBCC), near Volcano, on Hawai‘i Island is one of two centers operated through a partnership between San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, for the care and perpetuation of numerous critically endangered Hawaiian forest birds.

During this ‘Year of the Forest Birds’ (ka Makahiki o Nā Manu Nahele), the focus is on five species that are really in trouble. One way to spread information and to educate keiki is through the production of what is known as a virtual field trip: a collection of 360˚ images, videos, and interviews that allow students to learn about places and species they might not get to see in person.

Dr. Josh Atwood, DOFAW Information and Education Specialist, is the guy producing the latest field trip, as well as several others over the past four years. “We really started this program during COVID, thinking people were unable to get out of their classrooms and to see different places around Hawai‘i,” Atwood said. He explained that after the pandemic virtual field trips remained a good educational tool because not everyone can visit ecologically sensitive places like KBCC in person. Other entries in the virtual field trip program include visits to closed areas like the laboratory for the Snail Extinction Prevention Program or the site of Kamehameha III’s summer palace at Kaniakapūpū, where in-person classroom visits would not be possible. “With a virtual field trip, a class anywhere in Hawai‘i can experience the center and develop an appreciation for the state’s forest birds.” In late February, armed with a collection of cameras and technology, Atwood worked with the ‘host’ of the KBCC virtual field trip, wildlife care supervisor Lisa Mason. First standing outside the facility, Atwood records Mason as she delivers her introduction. “On your field trip today, you’ll get to see our facility and some of the birds who call this center their home. ʻAlalā, Palila, ʻAkikiki, ʻAkekeʻe, and Kiwikiu,” she says into the camera.