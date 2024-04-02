(BIVN) – As work to demolish the former Uncle Billy’s hotel in Hilo continues, a community mural is going up around the project site.

From the Office of Hawaiʻi County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy:

Nine months after Governor Green executed an Emergency Proclamation for the demolition for former Uncle Billy’s Hotel site along Banyan Drive, the installation of the first two panels of a community mural was erected upon the construction dust fence this week. Spearheaded with funds made available by Council Member Sue L.K. Lee Loy, this initiative aims to honor the area’s rich history and highlight the community’s ongoing dedication to shaping its future. “With the blessing of DLNR Chair Dawn Chang, the Design Labs conducted by Vibrant Hawai i, and the spring break participants at the Island of Hawaiʻ ʻi YMCA, we are hopeful this can symbolize our community’s collective and ignite a new generation of connection and kuleana for the broader Hilo area,” said Council Member Lee Loy.

Keiki attending and staff of the Island of Hawaiʻi YMCA’s contributed their handprints to this mural laying the foundation for this project. “This project came at a perfect time; our Spring Break Program focused on “peace” and it allowed the keiki and staff to be part of a positive message for Banyan Drive,” said Wendy Botelho, CEO of the Island of Hawaiʻi YMCA. “The mural’s design incorporates foliage that once adorned the peninsula and its surroundings, adding depth and texture to the children’s handprints,” shares local artist Beckie Marshall. “At the bottom of the panels, a motif of double ti lei is depicted. This imagery symbolizes the naming of Hilo by Kamehameha I. The twisting of two ti leis represents the intertwining of the past and future. The red color signifies the past, while the green represents the future, highlighting the importance of blending the lessons of history with aspirations for the future.” “I’m excited and encourage other community groups and organizations to come be part of this ongoing mural project,” notes Council Member Lee Loy. “This mural brings to life the communities shared memories, vision, action to supporting stewardship, Hawaiian culture revitalization and community-building expressed in the Design Lab report.”