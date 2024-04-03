(BIVN) – Strong trade winds will generate rough and choppy surf over the next few days, the National Weather Service says, as a High Surf Advisory is in effect until Friday evening.

Surf heights will build to 8 to 12 feet along east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island over the next few days.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” forecasters said. “When in doubt, don’t go out. Know your limits and seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities.”