Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Bill To Remove Salary Cap For Hawaiʻi DOE Superintendent Passed By House
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HONOLULU - A bill that removes the $250,000 a year salary for the Superintendent of Education was passed by the State House.

NOTE: This story is being updated.

(BIVN) – A bill that would eliminate the salary cap for the Hawaiʻi Superintendent of Education passed third reading in the State House on Thursday.

SB3207 SD2 HD1 removes the $250,000 a year cap on the Superintendent’s salary, and also “makes permanent the annual performance evaluation requirements” for the position.

The Hawaiʻi Board of Education supports the measure. The BOE explained in written testimony that without the legislation, there would be impacts on future contracts with the superintendent and hindrances to recruitment. 

The bill stirred debate on the floor of the House during the Thursday vote.

House Chamber on April 4, 2024 (via YouTube)

The bill was passed on Third Reading with Representatives Aiu, Alcos, Amato, Garcia, Hussey-Burdick, Kapela, Matsumoto, Perruso, Pierick, Poepoe, Tam, and Ward voting no. The bill has been transmitted back to the Senate.