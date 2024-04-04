NOTE: This story is being updated.

(BIVN) – A bill that would eliminate the salary cap for the Hawaiʻi Superintendent of Education passed third reading in the State House on Thursday.

SB3207 SD2 HD1 removes the $250,000 a year cap on the Superintendent’s salary, and also “makes permanent the annual performance evaluation requirements” for the position.

The Hawaiʻi Board of Education supports the measure. The BOE explained in written testimony that without the legislation, there would be impacts on future contracts with the superintendent and hindrances to recruitment.

The bill stirred debate on the floor of the House during the Thursday vote.

The bill was passed on Third Reading with Representatives Aiu, Alcos, Amato, Garcia, Hussey-Burdick, Kapela, Matsumoto, Perruso, Pierick, Poepoe, Tam, and Ward voting no. The bill has been transmitted back to the Senate.