(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning has been issued for the North and South Kohala districts on Hawaiʻi island, as well as the North Kona district.

“A strong high pressure system to the north of the islands, combined with a trough to the northwest, is producing strong and gusty trade winds,” the National Weather Service explained. “These winds are expected to continue into Friday. A High Wind Warning was issued for the leeward Kohala area on the Big Island, other islands will see Wind Advisory conditions through at least Friday afternoon.”

East winds 30 to 45 mph with localized gusts up to 75 mph will be possible, the National Weather Service in Honolulu reported.

“Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” the forecasters said. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas of Hāmākua and Kaʻū.

Due to the High Wind Warning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised:

Those in the warning area should take necessary precautions.

Consider postponing or cancelling non-essential driving and outdoor activities.

Avoid any activity that involves using open flames such as grilling and camp fires

Secure boats and aircraft.

Please stay clear of downed utility lines and report all hazards to authorities.

Civil defense says the public will be informed should conditions change.

A High Surf Advisory also remains in effect for east-facing shores. Surf of 8 to 12 feet will be possible.