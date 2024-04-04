(BIVN) – Nighttime runway work is scheduled to take place next week at the Hilo International Airport.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation issued a notice on Thursday, informing the public that Hilo’s primary runway (8/26) will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Tuesday, April 9th, to Friday, April 12th. The work may finish sooner before that Friday, weather permitting.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says that during the closure, the alternate runway (3/21) will be used for aircraft operations.

DOT officials say they have scheduled the maintenance work to be done at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, and to reduce the project duration to the extent possible.