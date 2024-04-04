Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Kilauea Volcano Weekly Update for Thursday, April 4
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The rate of earthquakes at the summit were slightly elevated this week, but well below what was observed during the January - February magma intrusion.

(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

In the weekly update from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, scientists reported that low-level seismicity continues beneath the summit and Southwest Rift Zone, while rates of ground deformation remain low.

USGS graph shows earthquake rates and depths. From USGS HVO: “Above Top: Number of earthquakes per day during the past week (blue bars). The red line is the cumulative moment (energy) release. Bottom: Depth of earthquakes during the past week in the area shown on the map above. Depth is reported relative to sea level, which is equal to a depth of zero on the above plot. On both figures, circle-size represents magnitude, and color indicates depth. An interactive earthquake plot can be found on the HVO Earthquakes page.”

From the USGS HVO update posted on Tuesday, April 2:

Low levels of seismicity continue beneath Kīlauea’s summit. During the past week, the rate of earthquakes here were slightly elevated, but daily earthquake counts remain well below those detected during the January–February intrusion or prior to recent summit eruptions. At this time, earthquake depths beneath the summit are primarily 0.3–1.6 miles (0.5–2.5 kilometers) below the surface, and magnitudes are typically below M2.0.

Ground deformation continues at low rates across Kīlauea, with tiltmeters near Uēkahuna and Sand Hill—respectively northwest and southwest of the summit caldera—showing only modest changes over the past week.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions have remained at low, noneruptive levels since October 2023. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 60 tonnes per day was recorded on March 27.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is currently issuing weekly updates on Kīlauea. The most recent eruption was at the summit in September 2023, and it lasted about one week.