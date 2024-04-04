(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

In the weekly update from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, scientists reported that low-level seismicity continues beneath the summit and Southwest Rift Zone, while rates of ground deformation remain low.

From the USGS HVO update posted on Tuesday, April 2:

Low levels of seismicity continue beneath Kīlauea’s summit. During the past week, the rate of earthquakes here were slightly elevated, but daily earthquake counts remain well below those detected during the January–February intrusion or prior to recent summit eruptions. At this time, earthquake depths beneath the summit are primarily 0.3–1.6 miles (0.5–2.5 kilometers) below the surface, and magnitudes are typically below M2.0. Ground deformation continues at low rates across Kīlauea, with tiltmeters near Uēkahuna and Sand Hill—respectively northwest and southwest of the summit caldera—showing only modest changes over the past week. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions have remained at low, noneruptive levels since October 2023. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 60 tonnes per day was recorded on March 27.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is currently issuing weekly updates on Kīlauea. The most recent eruption was at the summit in September 2023, and it lasted about one week.