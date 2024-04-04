(BIVN) – Some small traffic changes are coming to the entrance station at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The National Park Service says that starting on Monday, April 8th, there will be a single lane entry at the station due to upcoming construction activities. Visitors and tour operators should expect delays getting into the park during this period.

The lane closure is expected to last for about two weeks, as work is done on the administrative lane at the entrance station. Tasks include curb removal, clearing and grubbing the shoulder for a new administrative lane, and grading the shoulder.

The project is part of the first phase of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Disaster Recovery Project, which will eventually establish a new roundabout west of the entrance station to improve safety and traffic flow.

Construction closures and delays are being updated on the park’s new construction webpage.