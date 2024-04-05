(BIVN) – The 2024 Miss Aloha Hula was crowned Thursday nignt in Hilo, and this year’s winner is Kaʻōnohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes.

Lopes is a part of Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe under the directon of Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes. The hālau is from Pūʻahuʻula, Koʻolaupoko on Oʻahu.

The Merrie Monarch festival huila competition continues Froiday night with with group kahiko, followed by the final night of ʻauana on Saturday.