(BIVN) – Monthly parking passes will soon be discontinued at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises air travelers that monthly parking passes for the general public will no longer be offered at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), effective June 1, 2024. The move is in response to increased demand for daily parking and the limited availability of spaces at the airport facility. KOA currently has 1,706 parking stalls, which includes 300 to 400 spaces for airport employees. The discontinuation of monthly parking for non-airport employees will free up stalls for daily use by the wider community.