(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano on the Island of Hawaiʻi is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory this week reported that low-level seismicity continues beneath the summit and Southwest Rift Zone, while rates of ground deformation remain low.

It was noted that the rate of earthquakes at the Kīlauea summit were slightly elevated, but but still well below what was detected during the January magma intrusion that migrated to the southwest of the caldera.

From this week’s USGS HVO update, published on Tuesday, April 9th:

Summit Observations: Low levels of seismicity continue beneath Kīlauea’s summit. During the past week, the rate of earthquakes here were slightly elevated, but daily earthquake counts remain well below those detected during the January–February intrusion or prior to recent summit eruptions. At this time, earthquake depths beneath the summit are primarily 0.3–1.6 miles (0.5–2.5 kilometers) below the surface, and magnitudes are typically below M2.0. Ground deformation continues at low rates across Kīlauea, with tiltmeters near Uēkahuna and Sand Hill—respectively northwest and southwest of the summit caldera—showing only small changes over the past week. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions have remained at low, noneruptive levels since October 2023. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 60 tonnes per day was recorded on March 27.