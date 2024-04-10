(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for Big Island summits, in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say southwest winds of 30 to 50 mph, with localized gusts to 65 mph, are expected on Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult,” the National Weather Service wrote. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

“Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve,” the forecasters wrote. “If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors.”