(BIVN) – Former Hawaiʻi State Senator Wayne Metcalf has died at the age of 71.
The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives issued this news release on the passing of the former Big Island lawmaker and Insurance Commissioner:
Wayne Metcalf, former Hawaiʻi State Senator, Representative, and Insurance Commissioner died on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Bend, Oregon after a brief illness. Always an avid skier, his love of the sport endured until the end, and he took his final run on Mt. Bachelor just one month before he passed away.
Metcalf devoted his career to public service in Hawaiʻi. He served as Hilo’s State Representative from 1984-1992 and as the Senator from 1997-1998. As a Legislator, he advocated for fairness and equity in policies and laws. He was thoughtful and dedicated to serving his constituents and the state.
Wayne Metcalf was also widely recognized for his knowledge and expertise in the insurance industry and was appointed by Governor Ben Cayetano to serve as the Hawaiʻi State Insurance Commissioner from 1994-1997, and again in 1999-2002.
After leaving office, Metcalf continued his public service as a Per Diem District and Family Court Judge of the Third Circuit, State of Hawaiʻi. He also worked for the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund.
After moving to Washington State, he again jumped into public service and was tapped to serve as Special Deputy Insurance Commissioner, from 2003-2008 by the Washington Insurance Commissioner.
Metcalf was a graduate of Campbell High School, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi, and attended the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.
Throughout his career he garnered numerous awards and recognition for his dedication, commitment, and outstanding performance in public service. Yet he was a quiet and private man whose one concession to pride was in his trivia knowledge.
Wayne is survived by his wife Shirley Imada Metcalf; sister Jan (Kerm) Swartz; sister Alison Metcalf; nephew Christian (Joanna) Swartz, and niece Katrina Swartz.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Dodo Mortuary in Hilo. Visitation begins at 3:00 pm, with Service starting at 5:00 pm.
