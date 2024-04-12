(BIVN) – Former Hawaiʻi State Senator Wayne Metcalf has died at the age of 71.

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives issued this news release on the passing of the former Big Island lawmaker and Insurance Commissioner:

Wayne Metcalf, former Hawaiʻi State Senator, Representative, and Insurance Commissioner died on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Bend, Oregon after a brief illness. Always an avid skier, his love of the sport endured until the end, and he took his final run on Mt. Bachelor just one month before he passed away.

Metcalf devoted his career to public service in Hawaiʻi. He served as Hilo’s State Representative from 1984-1992 and as the Senator from 1997-1998. As a Legislator, he advocated for fairness and equity in policies and laws. He was thoughtful and dedicated to serving his constituents and the state.

Wayne Metcalf was also widely recognized for his knowledge and expertise in the insurance industry and was appointed by Governor Ben Cayetano to serve as the Hawaiʻi State Insurance Commissioner from 1994-1997, and again in 1999-2002.