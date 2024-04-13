(BIVN) – Hawai‘i County is calling community leaders to attend the Third Hawaiʻi Sustainability Summit.

The event, presented by OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group, celebrates a collective commitment to building a sustainable Hawai‘i.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

In a continued effort toward its long-term and short-term sustainability goals, Hawai‘i County announces the 2024 Hawaiʻi Sustainability Summit presented by OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group, set to take place on May 3–4, 2024, at the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa. The event, organized in collaboration with Hawaiʻi Green Growth Local 2030 Hub, Aloha+ Challenge, and Friends of the Future, aims to unite like-minded organizations, individuals, and the youth of Hawaiʻi in a shared mission to achieve our six priority Hawaiʻi sustainability goals. “We’re thrilled to reconvene for the Hawaiʻi Sustainability Summit, where leaders and community members collaborate to shape a sustainable future for our island home,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This year’s discussions will focus on transforming insights into actionable strategies that preserve our natural and cultural resources while enhancing our residents’ overall quality of life. Together, we’re committed to securing a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island where our keiki can raise their keiki for generations to come.”

As part of the initiative, Hawai‘i County will present the following events for keiki to kupuna to engage throughout the summit:



Working Groups: Building the Foundation for Sustainable Growth In the lead-up to the Summit, a series of pre-summit events will provide a dynamic platform for thoughtful engagement and collaboration among participants. These sessions are designed to foster dialogue and develop strategies that align with the sustainability goals that are crucial for the well-being and future of Hawaiʻi Island. Various locations in Kona & Hilo from March through April Youth Congress: Empowering Our Keiki A centerpiece of this year’s Summit is the inaugural Youth Congress, an innovative gathering that will bring students from across Hawaiʻi together to voice their perspectives and contribute to the collective vision for our island home.

May 2 | OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa | 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

The Summit: Culminating in Collective Action The Summit itself will serve as the culmination of these engagements, synthesizing the insights from both the Youth Congress and various working groups. In a tradition of honoring past Summits, the event will create an environment ripe for discussion, debate, and most importantly, the formation of a collective agreement on the sustainable path forward for Hawaiʻi Island.

May 3 | OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa | 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Community Celebration: Showcasing Our Achievements To cap off the Summit, a celebration presented by OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa will provide an opportunity for participants and the wider community to connect, spotlight achievements, unveil future plans, and celebrate the spirit of collective effort toward sustaining Hawaiʻi. The Hawaiʻi Sustainability Summit 2024 is a movement towards a sustainable and prosperous future for Hawaiʻi Island. The program of events is open to all who share in the vision of sustainability, community, and collective action. For more information on how to participate in the Summit or attend the pre-summit events and Celebration, please visit our website or contact us directly.

May 3 | OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa | 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Visit hisustainabilitysummit.com for more information.