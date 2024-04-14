(BIVN) – The Island of Hawaiʻi is facing a night of temporary blackouts due to a power generation shortfall.

According to a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message issued at 8:49 p.m., officials said:

Hawaiian Electric will initiate brief rolling outages on Hawaii Island tonight due to generator shortfall. The emergency outages impact various areas around the island. Timing will depend on customer usage and available generation. Customers are asked to conserve electricity for the rest of the evening. For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com or follow Hawaiian Electric’s X account @HIElectricLight. This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Hawaiian Electric has been warning customers that such outage alerts could occur at any time, through the month of April. This is the first time the outage notification has come from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency.

Hawaiian Electric reported the outages would begin at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night. “The emergency outages impact various areas around the island,” the utility company wrote in a social media post. “Timing will depend on customer usage and available generation.”