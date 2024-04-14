(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits, as well as a Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service says Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see west winds 50 to 65 mph, with localized gusts up to 90 mph, as well as “periods of snow, low visibility, and slick roads.”

Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible.

“Travel could be very difficult,” forecasters wrote. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

The High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, while the Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6 a.m. Monday.

As of Sunday morning, Hawaiʻi was the only island that was not under a Flood Watch.

“The potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms associated with a front will continue through Monday, initially over the western end of the state through tonight, then over the eastern end on Monday,” the National Weather Service wrote on Sunday morning.