(BIVN) – A community meeting will be held in Waimea on Thursday, April 18th, to gather testimony on Waikoloa stream.

Staff of the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will host meeting in order to collect information that will be compiled as part of an Instream Flow Standard Assessment Report.

“This report will serve as the primary reference for subsequent amendments to the interim instream flow standards for the Waikoloa, Kohākōhau, and Waiʻulaʻula streams in the surface water hydrologic unit of Waikoloa, on the Island of Hawai‘i,” wrote the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, under which CWRM falls.

The meeting will be take place at:

Waimea Community Center

65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea

Thursday, April 18

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A presentation was made during the March 19th CWRM meeting, providing a summary of “Hydrologic Conditions, Instream Values, and Surface Water Uses in the Surface Water Hydrologic Unit of Waikoloa”:

“All interested people are urged to attend the community meeting and submit comments, orally or in writing,” the Hawaiʻi DLNR said. “CWRM will continue to accept written testimony until May 2, 2024.”

Testimony can be submitted in the following ways:

Mail:

Commission on Water Resource Management

Department of Land and Natural Resources

P.O. Box 621

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96809

Fax:

808-587-0219

E-mail:

dlnr.cwrm@hawaii.gov

“If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact the Commission Secretary at 808- 587-0214 or dlnr.cwrm@hawaii.gov,” the State says.