(BIVN) – The occupant of a Kaumana home that was fully involved in fire on Tuesday morning escaped from the blaze without any injuries.

The Kaumana Drive structure fire was first reported several minutes after 5 a.m. on April 16th. The incident forced traffic to be detoured onto Wilder, Uhaloa, and Amau roads.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department described the scene in a news release:

On arrival found a approximate 900 Sq. ft., wood framed single family post and pier residence fully involved in fire. The fire was contained to the structure and attached carport. There was a vehicle in the car port that was also damaged by the fire, and a 120 gallon propane tank approximately 5 feet away from the structure that was also venting. The initial arriving company from the Kaumana fire station immediately started cooling the propane tank as well as initiating a direct fire attack on the structure.

The propane tank was safely cooled to eliminate the hazard, and fire was extinguished. The house was occupied at the time of the fire, and the sole occupant escaped the fire without any injuries. HFD units returned to quarters after overhaul was completed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.