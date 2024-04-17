(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric issued another energy conservation alert on Wednesday afternoon, as the Island of Hawaiʻi continues to face a potential power generation shortfall.
The utility credited its customers’ conservation efforts for preventing the need for more rolling outages last night.
From the Hawaiian Electric company:
Hawaiian Electric thanks residential and business customers on Hawai‘i Island for their efforts to reduce electricity use and urges continued conservation this week, especially from 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays.
Last night, conservation efforts helped to ensure that enough power was available for all customers and prevented the need for rolling outages. Many large businesses like hotels and retailers as well as government agencies are voluntarily reducing their electricity use and implementing conservation measures.
For the past several weeks, Hawaiian Electric has been asking residential and business customers to conserve electricity due to the unavailability of several large generators and cautioned that rolling outages might be needed if generation falls short of demand. The company has been working to bring its generating units back in service as quickly as possible.
If necessary, brief outages will be initiated to prevent a loss of power to an even greater number of customers. Outages would rotate in various areas around the island and last for about 30 minutes. The areas and timing will be based on the amount of electric demand that needs to be reduced. Individuals who are dependent on electrically powered life support medical equipment are advised to arrange for a backup power supply.
Alerts and updates will be posted on the company’s Facebook (HawaiianElectric) and X (@HIElectricLight) accounts. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense also will send emergency alerts through local radio and its Everbridge emergency notification system. Customers are encouraged to subscribe to their free service to receive alerts.
Energy conservation tips and emergency preparedness resources are available on the company’s website hawaiianelectric.com.
