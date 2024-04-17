(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric issued another energy conservation alert on Wednesday afternoon, as the Island of Hawaiʻi continues to face a potential power generation shortfall.

The utility credited its customers’ conservation efforts for preventing the need for more rolling outages last night.

From the Hawaiian Electric company:

Hawaiian Electric thanks residential and business customers on Hawai‘i Island for their efforts to reduce electricity use and urges continued conservation this week, especially from 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays. Last night, conservation efforts helped to ensure that enough power was available for all customers and prevented the need for rolling outages. Many large businesses like hotels and retailers as well as government agencies are voluntarily reducing their electricity use and implementing conservation measures.