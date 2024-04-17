(BIVN) – Scammers are impersonating state officials and targeting licensed professionals and businesses with threats of investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs issued a news release warning the public about the activity.

From the DCCA news release:

Reports indicate that individuals impersonating state officials have contacted at least two current or former licensees stating that the Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) had filed a complaint against them. To add credibility to the fraudulent calls, the perpetrators utilized caller ID spoofing to make it seem that the calls were coming from the DCCA Professional and Licensing Division (PVL).

The reports involve licensees in the medical professionals, a physician and psychologist, purported contacted by the Hawaii Medical Board. It is a concern that calls may be targeting medical professionals such as nurses, pharmacists, and others.

A professional or vocational licensee that is under investigation by the department would first be notified in writing from RICO, which is not affiliated with any out-of-state agency or task force. Notices from RICO are sent on official letterhead and include contact information for all RICO offices. RICO never requests private or sensitive information over the phone, solicits wire transfers, or verbally suspends licenses. Only the board has the authority to suspend a license through formal written action.

Additionally, PVL, through its 52 licensing programs, does not initiate contact with the public regarding formal investigations. The PVL programs may however contact applicants and licensees to check on the status of an application, request additional information, etc.