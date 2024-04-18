(BIVN) – The National Park Service is letting the public know to save the date for the 40th Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Hawaiian Cultural Festival.

This year’s event will be happening in Kahuku on Saturday, July 20th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it will be free to the public.

From Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park:

A vibrant lineup of local performers, hula performances and engaging Hawaiian arts and craft demonstrations will be announced in the weeks ahead. Visitors can also learn about local conservation efforts through fun, interactive exhibits.

Bring water, sun protection, and a rain jacket. Sunscreen, a hat and a ground mat or chair are recommended. Festival T-shirts, food and refreshments will be available for sale (or bring your own picnic). This wonderful family experience is a drug- and alcohol-free event. Kahuku is located on the mauka side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance.

The 40th annual Cultural Festival is co-sponsored by Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association.