The Glenwood Recycling and Transfer Station in Puna will reopen to the public starting Friday, April 19, the Department of Environmental Management announced.
Beginning that day, Glenwood Recycling and Transfer Station will revert to its normal schedule of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday. Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station will revert to its normal schedule of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday (closed Friday, April 19).
Thank you for your patience during this closure to initiate repairs due to a fallen tree at this site.
