(BIVN) – The Glenwood Transfer Station will reopen at the end of the week. From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Glenwood Recycling and Transfer Station in Puna will reopen to the public starting Friday, April 19, the Department of Environmental Management announced.

Beginning that day, Glenwood Recycling and Transfer Station will revert to its normal schedule of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday. Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station will revert to its normal schedule of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday (closed Friday, April 19).