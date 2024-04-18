(BIVN) – Four finalists for Hawaiʻi Community College chancellor will visit the Hawaiʻi CC campuses in Hilo and Kona next week.

The finalists are:

Jenn Capps , provost and vice president of academic affairs, California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, CA

, provost and vice president of academic affairs, California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, CA Micheal Glisson , dean of instruction, health and human services, Lone Star College-North Harris, TX

, dean of instruction, health and human services, Lone Star College-North Harris, TX Chad Cabral , chief executive officer, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island

, chief executive officer, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island Susan Kazama, interim chancellor, Hawai‘i CC

The names were selected by University of Hawaiʻi Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro, and were chosen from recommendations by the chancellor search advisory committee. The chancellor position reports to Lacro. A recommendation for appointment will eventually be submitted to UH President David Lassner.

Public forums with the candidates will be held on April 24 at the Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui Campus in Kona, and on April 25 at the Hawaiʻi CC, Manono Campus in Hilo.

“UH faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to the open forums to learn more about the final candidates,” said Lacro. “We want a chancellor who will reflect the needs our campus faces today and in the future.”

Wednesday, April 24, Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui Campus. Register to attend the Pālamanui forums via Zoom.

8:30–9:15 a.m: Jenn Capps, provost and vice president of academic affairs, California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, CA

9:30–10:15 a.m.: Micheal Glisson, dean of instruction, health and human services, Lone Star College-North Harris, TX

10:30–11:15 a.m.: Chad Cabral, chief executive officer, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island

11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Susan Kazama, interim chancellor, Hawai‘i CC

Thursday, April 25, Hawaiʻi CC, Manono Campus. Register to attend the Manono forums via Zoom.