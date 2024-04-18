(BIVN) – A new study by a team of researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology examines how the indigenous aquaculture systems in Hawaiʻi, such as fishponds, can help with food sustainability in the islands.

Researchers say the use of Hawaiian fishponds, or loko iʻa, can lead to an increase in the amount of fish harvested both inside and outside of the pond.

“Today, aquaculture supplies less than 1% of Hawaiʻi’s 70 million pounds of locally available seafood,” the University of Hawaiʻi stated in a Thursday news release, “but revitalization of loko i‘a has the potential to significantly increase locally available seafood.”

From the UH news release:

According to historical accounts, loko i‘a can create surplus fish inside the pond, but their role as a nursery ground seeding surrounding fish populations has received less attention. “We have demonstrated the ability of Indigenous aquaculture systems to produce a surplus of fish as well as supplement fisheries in the surrounding estuary,” said lead author and marine biology PhD candidate Anne Innes-Gold. “We have heard people voice the idea that historically, loko iʻa provided nursery grounds that may have supplemented fish populations in the estuary. Our study is the first that we are aware of to demonstrate this idea in academic literature.”

Hawaiʻi’s unique aquaculture system The Indigenous aquaculture systems found in Hawaiʻi boast a design found nowhere else in the world, and are among the most productive and diverse of their kind. Loko i‘a historically yielded nearly 2 million pounds of fish annually, and hoaʻāina (land tenants) and kiaʻi (caretakers) initially managed them with a “take what you need” mentality to ensure the resource persisted. Most loko i‘a were destroyed in the 20th century, and by 1994 only six of 500 historical loko i‘a were still operating. “As aquaculture continues to provide a growing proportion of our seafood globally, revival of Indigenous aquaculture systems will be beneficial to sustainably maintain and increase our seafood supply,” said Innes-Gold.