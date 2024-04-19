(BIVN) – A new USGS video has been published showing the dramatic changes at the summit of Kīlauea, following the collapse event that occurred in the summer of 2018.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

This video summarizes changes to the summit Kīlauea volcano since the 2018 caldera collapse. In the year after the 2018 collapse, a water lake began to rise from the bottom. It evaporated during about 90 minutes when an eruption started in Halemaʻumaʻu crater on the night of December 20, 2020. This eruption was the first of several that have slowly refilled the caldera following its collapse in 2018.