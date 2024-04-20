(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is now issuing daily updates on Kīlauea volcano, due to a noted increase in seismicity over the past three weeks.

Kīlauea is not erupting and the Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. Scientists on Saturday wrote this about the heightened activity:

Summit Observations: Earthquake activity has been increasing over the past three weeks beneath the summit of Kīlauea. Activity has alternated between typical shallow, 0.5-2.5 miles (1-4 km) deep earthquakes beneath the south caldera region and 3-6 miles (5-10 km) deep earthquakes directly beneath Kīlauea caldera. Last night, between approximately 9:40 pm and 10:40 pm HST on April, 19, 2024, a moderate swarm of earthquakes occurred 5-6 miles (8-10 km) beneath the summit. This activity indicated movement of magma in the subsurface. Seismicity has returned to a lower level this morning. Kīlaueaʻs summit remains inflated, but recent ground deformation remains low with tiltmeters near Sand Hill and Uēkahuna showing no significant changes in the past day. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission rates have remained low since October 2023. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 96 tonnes per day was recorded on April 8.

Rift Zone Observations: Seismicity in Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low. No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone. We continue to closely monitor both rift zones. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone—the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity—continue to be below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions Puʻuʻōʻō are negligible. Analysis: Last night’s earthquake swarm had a strong low frequency component indicating movement of magma within the summit system. This activity appears to have been deeper than normal activity that has preceded recent summit eruptions and HVO will continue to monitor the summit region closely. At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this renewed activity will lead to an eruption in the near future –or simply remain confined below ground. However, an eruption in Kīlauea’s summit region, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and away from infrastructure, is one potential outcome.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory added that a Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued if volcanic activity changes significantly.