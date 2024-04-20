(BIVN) – Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Pepeʻekeo man, Cody Lee Ranchez Araw, with attempted distribution of fentanyl after he was arrested at the Suisan Warehouse in Hilo on April 16, 2024.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

According to police reports, VICE officers recovered 71.5 fentanyl pills, equivalent to approximately 3,980 lethal doses of fentanyl, a total of $505.00, and drug paraphernalia following the execution of narcotics search warrants. At the time of his arrest, Araw was also arrested on two other unrelated Circuit Court warrants. Araw made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon. His bail was reduced over Prosecutors’ objections and set at $100,000.00. Araw was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 23, 2024.