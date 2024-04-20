(BIVN) – Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Pepeʻekeo man, Cody Lee Ranchez Araw, with attempted distribution of fentanyl after he was arrested at the Suisan Warehouse in Hilo on April 16, 2024.
From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
According to police reports, VICE officers recovered 71.5 fentanyl pills, equivalent to approximately 3,980 lethal doses of fentanyl, a total of $505.00, and drug paraphernalia following the execution of narcotics search warrants. At the time of his arrest, Araw was also arrested on two other unrelated Circuit Court warrants.
Araw made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon. His bail was reduced over Prosecutors’ objections and set at $100,000.00. Araw was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 23, 2024.
As the Complaint alleges, Araw is charged with Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (attempted distribution of twenty-five or more capsules, tablets, ampules, dosage units, or syrettes, containing fentanyl), Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, four counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl), and Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited.
The most serious offense, Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, is a class A felony offense which carries a penalty of either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was handled by the Area I VICE Unit, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information concerning illegal narcotics distribution should call the Hawai‘i Police Department Vice Section in East Hawai‘i at (808) 934-8423, West Hawai‘i at (808) 329-0423, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - 31 year-old Cody Lee Ranchez Araw was arrested last week at the Suisan Warehouse in Hilo.