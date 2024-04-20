(BIVN) – Severe Drought (D2) conditions have taken hold in parts of North Kohala and most of South Kohala, as well as the windward side of Kaʻū including Pāhala.

The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry area stretching across the Big Island, however there are no drought conditions reported in Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and most of Kona.

Hawaiʻi island was not a recipient of the recent heavy rains that drenched Kauai.

From the U.S. Drought Monitor:

Hawaii had significant rain events late last week (April 11-14). Kauai got 10 to 12 inches over Thursday evening (April 11). The second round of storms brought a further 1 to 3 inches of precipitation over most of the islands, leading to improvements on all but the Big Island.

The Drought Monitor explains that under Severe Drought (D2) conditions, fire danger is high, and pasture conditions can be poor. Such conditions can also lead to poor cattle health, while protea and coffee crops struggle.