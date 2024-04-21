(BIVN) – Police say 31-year-old Vasiliy Viktorovich Trubachev of Keaʻau – arrested after a Friday morning shooting incident in Hawaiian Paradise Park – has been charged with attempted murder.

A 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition at Hilo Medical Center, police say.

On Sunday, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Trubachev with the following:

Second-degree attempted murder, and

Carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

Trubachev’s bail has been set at $1,100,000.

Police Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins gave an update from the scene of the shooting on Friday.

From an updated police news release issued on Sunday:

The charges against Trubachev stem from an incident reported on Friday morning, April 19, 2024, shortly before 11:00 a.m., when Puna patrol officers responded to an unknown type disturbance at a residence on 7th Avenue, in Hawaiian Paradise Park. While responding to the scene, officers received information that a man had reportedly been shot during the altercation. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male acquaintance of Trubachev had come to the residence where an altercation ensued; he reportedly threatened several individuals while armed with a knife and a glass bottle, prior to leaving the area on foot. While investigating at the scene, officers were informed by a passerby, that there was a male on the side of the roadway in the area of 6th Avenue and Makuu Drive, who appeared injured and was bleeding. As officers went to investigate, they located the man who reported he had been shot multiple times by Trubachev. Officers immediately began providing first aid to the man until Hawai’i Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the victim via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. As of this time, he remains hospitalized in stable condition.