(BIVN) – In May, another round of aerial shooting of ungulates is set to take place in areas around Maunakea.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a notice on Monday, explaining that animal control activities will take place within the palila critical habitat in the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A), Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve (Unit K), Palila Mitigation Lands, and the Ka‘ohe Game Management Area (Unit G) on Hawai‘i Island.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will target feral goats, feral sheep, mouflon, and mouflon/feral sheep hybrids.

The closure is scheduled to take place from May 14th (7 a.m.) to May 15th (6 a.m.) Public access into the area reserves will be restricted and allowed by permit only for animal salvage purposes.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

These actions are pursuant to HAR§ 13-130-19 and § 13-104-23(a) (3). A temporary closure is needed to minimize the dangers of incompatible uses in the forest area and to safely conduct animal control activities. To implement the closure, the Hale Pohaku, Kilohana, and Pu‘uko‘ohi gated entrances to Units A and G and the gate behind Gil Kahele State Recreation Area will be locked/reopened as follows: Locked 8 p.m. May 13, 2024, and reopened 7 p.m. May 15, 2024. Due to high public participation, calls to the DOFAW Hilo Office at 808-974-4221 for salvage permits will be accepted until 10 a.m., the day before each shoot. The driver, occupants, vehicle make/model and license plate are needed when calling. One permit will be issued per call, per vehicle for one day only. Applicants can have their names added to a standby list for additional days should other applicants not fill all slots. No standbys waiting at the gates will be allowed access. A maximum of 15 permitted vehicles will be allowed at both the Pu‘u Ahumoa and Pu‘u Mali locations.