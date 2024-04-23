(BIVN) – Three adult coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRB) have been found in traps in the West Hawaiʻi, several months after six CRB grubs were discovered in a decaying palm tree in Waikoloa Village.

Two weeks ago, state officials reported no more detections of CRB on Hawaiʻi island. That changes with today’s news.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture:

Three live adult coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRB) have been detected in traps in the Waikoloa area on Hawai‘i Island. The captures during the past week were the first detections of adult CRB on the island since six grubs (larvae) were found in October 2023, in a decaying palm tree by a resident in Waikoloa Village.

More than 80 detection traps were deployed on Hawai‘i Island by multiple state agencies and are routinely checked by HDOA Plant Pest Control (PPC) staff and members of the Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC). Additional traps have been deployed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and community groups. The traps are used for early detection of CRB infestations and are not effective in reducing populations of the beetle.

On April 15, the detection of a single beetle was reported in a “camera trap” at the West Hawai‘i Landfill by the University of Hawai‘i’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Response, which developed the camera traps that take pictures on a routine basis and sends the images through a cellular signal. HDOA’s PPC was notified and retrieved the male beetle from the trap which had been initially deployed by the USDA. On April 22, HDOA was notified by the BIISC that two adult CRB were found in traps at the Waikoloa Dry Forest Reserve. Those traps had been deployed by members of the Waikoloa community.

To supplement HDOA workforce in West Hawai‘i, staff from the Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) from O‘ahu flew over today to assist in confirming the location of the CRB detections and to conduct additional surveys. “Unfortunately, detections of live adult beetles are an indication that CRB are breeding in the Waikoloa area,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “We ask that residents pay special attention to mulch and green waste that serve as optimum breeding conditions and report any suspected CRB or suspected CRB damage in palm trees. We need everyone’s eyes.”

West Hawai‘i residents may report suspected CRB to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378). Plant Quarantine inspectors in Kona will follow up and provide further instructions. Prior to the recent detections in Waikoloa, HDOA PPC and the CRB Response Team had already scheduled extensive surveying and treatment activities for the beginning of May. Plans are being developed to try new methods of treatment for palm trees. Additional detection traps will be deployed, including a new generation of smart traps.