(BIVN) – Thirteen top bartenders mixed it up in a head-to-head competition in Waikoloa recently, as part of the Kings’ Shops 2nd Annual Cocktail Contest.

From a news release shared by the Kings’ Shops:

Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa Beach Resort welcomed some of Hawaii’s top bartenders on Sunday, April 28, to shake, rattle, and roll out their very best libations for a thirsty crowd. The Second Annual Cocktail Contest was sponsored by Kuleana Rum Works and Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Thirteen competitors went head to head in a three-round mixology mashup.

First, the Speed Round clocked each two-person team in making a standard daiquiri, and judges scored them on speed, taste, recipe, accuracy & cleanliness. Then, in the Best of the Island Round, teams prepared their original Kuleana Rum creations. When finished, the audience got the chance to sample cocktails and decide on their favorites. The judges rated each entry for taste, creativity and display, and then a decibel reader measured the applause volume for additional points. The winning team was Tyler Johnson and Justin Kipapa from Merriman’s Honolulu, with a cocktail they called “Hō‘ihi,” presented in a custom wooden box surrounded by flowers in a wafting mist. Hō‘ihi melded the flavors of Kuleana Nanea, Hawaiian Agricole, and Hokulei Rums, Java Plum Sherry, Banana Liqueur, Mac Nut Orgeat, Coconut, Lime, Cinnamon, and Coffee Bitters.