(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the number of earthquakes has decreased over the past 24 hours when compared to the dramatic uptick in seismicity that began one week ago.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

This past week, earthquakes and inflation near Kīlauea’s summit prompted temporary closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. What is happening beneath the surface at Kīlauea and what does it mean for potential future eruptive activity?

Earthquake activity in the upper East Rift Zone, directly southeast of Kaluapele (Kīlauea’s summit caldera), increased around midnight of April 27. Since then, over 1,600 events have been recorded, most extending from Keanakākoʻi crater southeast towards Pauahi Crater. Most earthquakes have been smaller than magnitude 2 and taking place at depths of 1.2–1.8 miles (2–3 km) beneath the ground surface. Patterns of ground motion are consistent with inflation of the two main magma storage regions beneath Kīlauea—Halemaʻumaʻu and South Caldera. These magma bodies, which are long-term features of Kīlauea’s summit plumbing system, began to re-inflate in tandem about a month after the short-lived September 2023 eruption. They then fed the intrusion into the Southwest Rift Zone in late January–early February 2024. Thousands of earthquakes accompanied that intrusion as magma moved underground to the southwest, where ground deformation was significant enough to cause ground cracks to appear on the surface along the Maunaiki Trail in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Since the Southwest Rift Zone intrusion earlier this year, instruments have once again been showing signs of Kīlauea’s shallow magma plumbing system refilling. The Sand Hill tiltmeter, which is sensitive to the deeper South Caldera magma reservoir of Kīlauea, has shown steady inflationary tilt since early February. Data indicate that the South Caldera reservoir has regained the volume of magma that it lost during the recent intrusion, such that pressurization levels are now similar to pre-intrusion levels. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWE) is more sensitive to the Halemaʻumaʻu reservoir, which has been the source for recent summit eruptions. UWE has shown slower inflation than SDH over the past few months, which implies that the South Caldera reservoir continues to be the main focus of magmatic recharge.

During the long-lived Puʻuʻōʻō eruption, earthquake activity in the upper East Rift Zone of Kīlauea sometimes occurred along with increased rates of tilt at Kīlauea summit; this indicated that the summit magma reservoirs were becoming increasingly pressurized. When the 2008–2018 summit lava lake was active in Halemaʻumaʻu, this increased pressurization was visible as a rise in the level of the lava lake, with its level acting like a barometer of the underlying Halemaʻumaʻu magma chamber.