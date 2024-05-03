(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced a large drug and firearms arrest in Hawaiian Acres on Wednesday, resulting in mulitple charges for 45-year-old Shaun J. Coffer, of Mountain View.

From a police news release detailing the incident:

During the search of the residence, police recovered 132 fentanyl pills, 9 fentanyl patches, 42.01 grams of methamphetamine, 29.66 grams of cocaine, 20 squares of lysergic acid diethylamide, also known as LSD or acid, 4 bottles of morphine, 82.8 grams of marijuana, illegal anabolic steroids to include testosterone cypionate, winstrol, anavar, durateston, sostenon, trenbolone; along with three AR15 style rifles, one of which was un-serialized, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” with an illegal barrel, an AA Arms assault pistol, an un-serialized Glock-style semi-automatic pistol, a Kimber 1911 pistol, and two additional rifles. The investigation also led to the recovery of 9.34 grams of rock-like fentanyl. Additionally, the Area I Vice Section seized approximately $100,000 in cash and other assets for administrative forfeiture.

On Friday, Coffer was charged with:

Six counts of first-degree promoting a dangerous drug

Two counts of second-degree promoting a dangerous drug

Two counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug

Two counts of first-degree promoting a harmful drug

One counts of second-degree promoting a harmful drug

Four counts of fourth-degree promoting a harmful drug

One counts of first-degree promoting a detrimental drug

Two counts of registration firearm mandatory

Two counts of ownership prohibited

Two counts of manufacturing purchasing or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number

Once count of possession of a firearm with the intent to facilitate the commission of a felony drug offence

Coffer’s bail was set at $718,500.00. He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Hilo District Court, police say.

