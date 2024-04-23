(BIVN) – A Draft Environmental Assessment for the Hakalau Stream Bridge Rehabilitation project – which includes soil remediation to restore public use of the Hakalau Beach Park – has been published in the April 23 issue of The Environmental Notice.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is planning to rehabilitate Hakalau Stream Bridge – a part of Highway 19 along the Hāmākua coast – in order “to allow continued unrestricted operation of the bridge and increase its resilience to extreme natural hazards.” Officials say the substructure of historic, steel-trestle bridge is nearing the end of its useful life due to corrosion and scouring that undermine its foundations.

Hakalau Stream Bridge would not be widened, and its traffic capacity would not increase, the document states.

The State also intends to restore the public use of Hakalau Beach Park by addressing the soil contamination around the bridge, which was originally painted with lead-based paint. Although the lead paint was removed from the bridge in 2000, the surrounding area is still in need of remediation. The park has been closed since 2017.

The State is also proposing to resurfacing Old Mamalahoa Highway and Old Mill Access Road, due to possible pavement damage that is anticipated to occur during construction. The State hopes to formalize a permanent maintenance easement for Old Mill Access Road.

The document states that the soil remediation will be done before the bridge work.

The total cost of the project is approximately $70 million. The Draft EA figures the soil remediation portion of the project will cost over $8 million, with the bridge rehabilitation estimated at $60 million. The construction duration would be roughly two and a half years, to be finished in late 2028.

The 30-day public review and comment period is underway. Comments are due by May 23, 2024. Comments can be sent to the proposing/determining agency at HonoluluPlanning@wsp.com.